Tony starts road blacktopping work

Excelsior Correspondent

R.S PURA, Mar 13: DDC Member, Suchetgarh, Taranjit Singh Tony along with BDC Chairman, Tarsem Singh started blacktopping work of Sunderpur to Badyal Qaziya road here today.

Speaking on the occasion Tony stressed upon the executing agency to maintain quality of the work and complete it within prescribed time.

He said that people of Suchetgarh faced political apathy since decades and claimed that BJP during its rule miserably failed to provide basic amenities to the people of the border village due to which they are facing immense problems.

The DDC member lambasted local leadership of BJP for depriving the people of J&K of basic amenities and said BJP leadership has miserably failed to deliver on its promises made with the people during previous elections.

He said that BJP has snatched the statehood of J&K and degraded it into two UTs which was a big blow on the developmental aspects of the erstwhile State and people were deprived of democratic rights.

“People across J&K have been reeling under financial crunches besides lack basic amenities as BJP has only minted their pockets.”

He also assured the people that he is committed to provide all basic amenities to them and all demands of the area would be fulfilled soon.

Among those who accompanied the DDC member were Sarpanch Jangi Lal, Panch Bachan Lal, Lambardar Parshotam, Sarpanch Sham Bhagat, Lambardar Manjeet Singh and Ghar Singh.