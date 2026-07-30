Tony seeks halt to JDA auctions, evictions over disputed land

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: Senior Congress leader and DDC Member Suchetgarh, Taranjit Singh Tony, has urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to immediately halt the Jammu Development Authority's (JDA) e-auctions, demolitions and coercive evictions involving disputed or privately claimed land until ownership claims and revenue records are thoroughly verified.

Raising the issue during a meeting with the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Tony alleged that residents were being forcibly dispossessed and lands auctioned despite families claiming ownership on the basis of longstanding possession, inheritance, allotment documents and official revenue records. He accused JDA of proceeding with bulldozer action and auctions without first determining competing ownership claims through a lawful and transparent process.

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Referring to the case of Kasturi Lal concerning one kanal of land under Survey Number 90 at Channi Rama, Tony said the family claimed cultivation rights dating back to Cabinet Order No. 578-C of 1954 through Kasturi Lal's grandfather. He noted that the High Court, in WP(C) No. 2266/2026, directed JDA to consider the petitioner's representation before finalizing the auction, while listing the matter for further hearing on August 21. Though the ownership dispute remains undecided, Tony said the court's direction made verification of the family's claims mandatory.

He also cited another High Court order in WP(C) No. 2280/2026 relating to land at Narwal Bala, where the court directed maintenance of status quo on auction proceedings involving Commercial Site Nos. 01 and 05 under Khasra No. 261 after petitioners claimed ownership over 9 kanals and 6 marlas.

Tony said these court orders highlighted the need to examine ownership disputes before creating third-party rights through auctions. Citing Cabinet Order No. 578-C of 1954 and Rehabilitation Order No. Reh-371 of 1971, he demanded constitution of a high-level revenue commission to verify ownership claims, suspension of all disputed land auctions, an independent audit of JDA's auction process and a CBI probe into alleged irregularities.

He warned of a democratic agitation if coercive action continued. However, he said the Divisional Commissioner has assured him of positive support for a lawful and fair resolution.