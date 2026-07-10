Tony demands dedicated power station for Suchetgarh

Excelsior Correspondent

RS PURA, July 9: Demanding dedicated power station for Suchetgarh, former DDC member and senior Congress leader Taranjit Singh Tony today said that sustained public pressure and continuous follow-up with the PDD has resulted in the sanctioning of 6.3 MVA transformers for Sai and Vyaspur, bringing much-needed relief to thousands of residents suffering from prolonged power outages.

Accompanied by Surinder Kumar, Executive Engineer (Mechanical), PDD, Tony toured the border villages of Sai, Vyaspur, Chakroi, Dewangarh and Magowali to assess the worsening electricity crisis. Many residents gathered during the visit and expressed their frustration over frequent power cuts lasting up to 16 hours a day, especially during the ongoing paddy transplantation season.

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Addressing the gathering, Tony said the existing infrastructure has become inadequate due to excessive load, resulting in repeated breakdowns and erratic power supply. He said that after taking up the issue with the Chief Engineer (CE) and Superintending Engineer (SE), approval has been secured for the installation of a 6.3 MVA transformer at Sai Power Station, which will significantly reduce overloading and improve power supply in the area.

Referring to Vyaspur, Tony said that a 6.3 MVA transformer sanctioned nearly ten months ago has remained non-functional despite repeated demands. He said the Executive Engineer has directed officials to restore and commission the transformer by Saturday evening or Sunday morning so that residents receive immediate relief.

The Congress leader also demanded the establishment of a dedicated Power Station at Suchetgarh, on the lines of Miran Sahib, stating that the border constituency should no longer remain dependent on neighbouring stations for restoration work and emergency power management.