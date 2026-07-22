Tony condemns detention of Rahul, Police action on protesters

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: Senior Congress leader, Taranjit Singh Tony has strongly condemned the detention of Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and several other Opposition leaders during their protest in New Delhi.

Addressing a meeting here today, Tony also denounced the Police action on student protesters.

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He claimed that BJP-led Central Government has resorted to force instead of dialogue.

"Modi Government has become increasingly undemocratic. Instead of listening to the concerns of students and the Opposition, it is crushing every democratic voice through barricades, detentions and Police force," the Congress leader maintained adding: "A Government that fears students, fears questions and fears the Opposition cannot call itself a strong democratic Government."

He alleged that democratic institutions are being systematically weakened and fundamental right to peaceful protest is under attack.

Rakesh Meenia, block president, SC Cell, Congress, Manmeet Singh, District vice president, Jammu Urban, Raj Kumar, chairman, Narwalwala, social worker, Ram Daroda, youth leader, Kuldeep Kumar, youth leader, Neeraj Bhagat, Jasveer Singh, Panch, GTP Nagar, Dharmeet Singh Pehalwan and Janak Raj along with several other Congress leaders were also present on the occasion.