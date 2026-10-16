Tony appeals PM to restore Punjabi in CBSE curriculum

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: Elated over Jammu and Kashmir Government giving a written assurance regarding the inclusion of Punjabi as an official language of the Union Territory, All J&K Sikh Sangat’s Punjabi Morcha has now appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore Punjabi in CBSE curriculum.

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Addressing a thanksgiving press conference at the Punjabi Morcha site near Maharaja Hari Singh statue, adjoining Tawi Bridge, Taranjit Singh Tony, Sewadar, All J&K Sikh Sangat and Chairman, Gurdwara Rani Talab, Digiana, termed the yesterday development a major victory for the Punjabi-speaking community and all those who stood united for the cause.

Tony extended his sincere thanks to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for the Government’s assurance and commitment to take the matter forward, and expressed special gratitude to Shammi Oberoi, Rajya Sabha MP and National Conference Treasurer, for his intervention and assurance regarding the introduction of the Punjabi Language Bill in the forthcoming Assembly session.

“Punjabi is not merely a language; it is our mother tongue, our heritage and an inseparable part of Jammu and Kashmir’s cultural identity. This achievement belongs to every person who stood with us, supported our cause and believed that Punjabi deserves its rightful place among the official languages of J&K,” he said.

Taking the campaign forward, Tony made a special appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter of Punjabi’s inclusion in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum and restore the language where it was previously available but subsequently removed.

He urged the Prime Minister, the Union Education Ministry and the CBSE authorities to ensure that Punjabi-speaking students have adequate opportunities to study their mother tongue in schools.

“While we welcome the positive assurance from the Jammu and Kashmir Government, our larger responsibility is to protect and promote Punjabi for future generations. We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that Punjabi receives due recognition in the school education system and is restored in the CBSE curriculum wherever it was discontinued. Children must not be deprived of the opportunity to learn their mother tongue,” Tony said.