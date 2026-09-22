Tom Cruise speaks about AI, says  audience wants 'real things' on screen

LOS ANGELES, Sept 22: Hollywood star Tom Cruise says artificial intelligence is "coming and going to happen", but also agrees the audience wants to experience "real things" on screen.

The emergence of AI and the use of technology specifically in the film industry has been a topic of debate. Whereas some celebrities have spoken in favour of the technological advancements, others have expressed concerns over it.

Cruise, who has been in the industry for over four years and is known for his roles in "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, attended the BAFTA "Life in Pictures" conversation on Monday in London, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Asked about AI, the actor said, "You know, it is coming and it is going to happen...But people want to see real things." He also added creatives should "keep creating".

During the conversation, the actor also spoke about the theatrical experience of watching films and called it "a different art form".

"I have nothing against streaming or anything like that,but seeing a film in theatres is simply a different art form," he said.

Cruise concluded by speaking about his film "Digger". It is directed by

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and serves as the first collaboration of the actor with the Oscar-winning filmmaker, whose projects include "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) " and "The Revenant", among others.

The film is Inarritu's first English-language film after the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer "The Revenant", which released in 2015. It revolves around the "most powerful man in the world" who embarks on a "frantic mission to prove he is humanity's saviour before the disaster he is unleashed destroys everything", according to the official logline.

Cruise said it is the most "original film". "I have never read a movie like this. It is one of the most moving films," he said.

The actor features in the film as Digger Rockwell, an oil baron whose company's actions trigger an ecological disaster with the potential to spark a nuclear war.

It is produced by Inarritu, Cruise, and Michael Sharp under TC Productions and M Productions. Warner Bros Pictures is a presenter and the global distributor of the film. (PTI)