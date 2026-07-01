Token distribution for registration of Amarnath Yatra begins, on spot registration from today

LG to flag off first batch tomorrow

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, June 30: As 57-day long annual Shri Amarnath Yatra to Himalyan cave in South Kashmir is all set to start from July 3, the token distribution for on spot registration for pilgrims has started here on Tuesday at Tawi riverfront.

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Hundreds of devotees drawn from different parts of country lined up at designated centres here to avail tokens needed for on-the-spot registration of the annual Amarnath Yatra on Tuesday.

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The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in early morning of July 2 by Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha who is also the Chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB).

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar told reporters here that the first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from here on July 2 at 4 am by the LG. Click here to watch video

Maintaining that Amarnath Ji yatra is an important pilgrimage, he said elaborate arrangements including boarding, lodging and transportation as well as security has been made for the pilgrims. He said no unregistered yatri will be allowed to leave for pilgrimage and unregistered yatris should report Tawi riverfront early in the morning for getting token for registration. He said the dedicated registration facilitation centers have been established at the Tawi riverfront and Mahajan Sabha to assist the yatris.

The Divisional Commissioner said at Geeta Bhawan, registration centre for Sadhus has been established. Those pilgrims who have not registered themselves so far should follow the guidelines of Shrine Board and administration, he added.

The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine situated in deep Himalyas in South Kashmir district of Anantnag is scheduled to begin from the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

On-the-spot registration process for token holders will commence on Wednesday.

Pilgrims from different parts of the country lined up outside the registration centre from midnight to obtain tokens required for the registration process.

Officials said 10 token distribution counters have been set up at the Tawi riverfront near the Jammu Artificial Lake under multi-tier security arrangements.

A heavy rush was witnessed in the early hours, keeping security personnel on their toes.

Over 4,000 people have arrived in Jammu for undertaking the pilgrimage to the cave shrine.

Some yatris said they had been waiting since Monday night along with their families to obtain the token.

"We sat in the queue from midnight and waited for the counters to open at 6 am. We are very happy to get the token for registration and are excited to be part of the first batch of pilgrims," a pilgrim from Pune Maharashtra.

He said it had long been his family's wish to offer prayers at the cave shrine. "Our wish will finally be fulfilled. We feel blessed," he added.

Sunita Taneja from Delhi, who is undertaking the pilgrimage for the seventh time with a group of women, said they had been waiting for several hours to get the token.

"We have been waiting eagerly. There is some concern regarding the token availability, but everything depends on Baba's (Lord Shiva's) blessings. We are hopeful that we will get the token and have his darshan," she said.

Another pilgrim, Lal Ji Verma, said, "We have been waiting eagerly. We had Baba's darshan last year and are back again, hoping to have his blessings once more".

Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Dr Rakesh Minhas, said the token distribution had begun in a transparent manner and registration of pilgrims will begin from tomorrow.

"Ten token counters have been established at the Tawi riverfront. Registration, e-KYC verification and RFID issuance for token holders will begin tomorrow," he said.

Minhas said besides foolproof security elaborate arrangements have been made for the convenience of pilgrims, including enhanced registration facilities, accommodation, sanitation, security and traffic management.

"Our token centre, along with e-KYC and RFID registration counters, is fully operational at the Tawi riverfront. Registration counters will also function at Geeta Bhawan, Ram Mandir and Bhagwati Nagar, as in previous years," he said.

He said accommodation for around 4,000 pilgrims, over 100 toilets and bathing units, round-the-clock community kitchens (langars), bedding, fans and other essential amenities had been arranged at the venue.

The Tawi riverfront would serve as the main facilitation centre for pilgrims, he said, while appealing to local residents to guide visiting devotees to the venue.

He also appealed all service providers to cooperate with pilgrims fully as Jammuites have been doing for decades together.

He said the yatris should get a good impression and they should prefer to stay in Jammu and visit the religious places like famous Raghunath Ji temple, Ranbireshwar temple, Bahu Fort, Akhnoor Fort and also Suchetgarh Indo -Pak Border to witness the parade.

Rakesh Minhas said that no road will be closed in Jammu during the Yatra and life will ply normally in the city of temples as all roads will remain open during the yatra time also while responding to a question regarding closure of Railway Station road during yatra period earlier.

Clarifying the token distribution process, Minhas said every pilgrim must collect the token in person and only one token would be issued to each eligible devotee.

"Everyone, including family members, must stand in the queue individually. Children below 13 years and persons above 70 years are not eligible to undertake the pilgrimage as per the prescribed norms," he said.

Meanwhile the Kashmir Valley is all set to welcome the Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims. The authorities and SASB have put all arrangements in place as first batch of yatris will reach Nandiwan base camp in Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal Base camp in Sonamarg in Central Kashmir district of Ganderbal on June 2 to leave for darshan early next morning.

Official sources said that arrangements have been made in entire yatra area from Baltal and Pahalgam to holy cave. The Langars have been established by socio-religious organizations as well as service providers at both base camps and halting stations on both tracks. Besides, tents have also been established by service providers at Pahalgam, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Panchtarni, , Baltal and other places enroute and they are eagerly waiting to welcome the pilgrims.

With four -tier security in place, the Government has made elaborate and fool-proof security arrangements along both the tracks and base camps. Besides, J&K Police, CRPF, ITBP and Army will man the yatra area to ensure security and safety of visiting pilgrims.

For the first time this year, no advance party of pilgrims was allowed to visit the twin base camps this time to have darshan at cave shrine in advance of the first batch of pilgrims, sources said.

The authorities have also taken preemptive measures so that pilgrims are not put to any hardships due to inclement weather enroute to holy cave during yatra period.