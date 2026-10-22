NEW DELHI, Oct 21: "They are muzzling the voice of the youth across the nation," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Wednesday after the Bikaner House administration pulled down some pictures by her son Raihan Vadra of the recent Delhi protests ahead of his solo exhibition.

"Today it's him, tomorrow it'll be another artist," Priyanka Vadra told PTI.

Raihan, an artist and a photographer, said he was told at 3.30 pm that if the images are not taken down by 5 pm, the show, titled "No Idea is Final", will be cancelled.

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He said he had shared the detailed proposal and layout of the show well in advance with the Bikaner house management.

Bikaner House went ahead and took down some of the pictures.

"I think it's ridiculous. What do you think he is a young boy and but I suppose you know, they are muzzling the voice of the youth across the nation. So it's only expected that they'll do it to anyone," Priyanka Vadra said.

"His photographs of the protests, not a single commentary, not a single thing that was either derogatory towards anyone, just a visual documentation of the protest. So, I mean, clearly this is the way they think. Its not a democracy anymore. Today it's him, tomorrow it'll be another artist," she said.

The show was previewed on Wednesday and opens on Thursday. It continues till Sunday. While about 40 pictures are still on display, more than 70 have been pulled down. (PTI)