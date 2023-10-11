Tobacco control efforts under NTCP face challenges in Kashmir

No meeting of SLCC held since its formation in 2019

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Oct 10: While the Tobacco Control unit of the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) is actively engaged in various activities aimed at implementing the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), it is facing a number of challenges, including limited human resources, insufficient funding for Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) initiatives, as well as a lackadaisical approach from higher authorities.

Officials identified a range of challenges associated with their efforts to Excelsior. These challenges include the social acceptance of tobacco consumption, a shortage of human resources at the divisional level, and staffing limitations in select districts such as Jammu and Budgam.

It has also come to light that, despite the formation of the State Level Coordination Committee (SLCC) for NTCP and the Provisions of Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) in 2019, not a single meeting of this committee has taken place, raising concerns about the commitment of top officials to the cause.

The 16-member committee, to be headed by the Chief Secretary, was formed with the aim of implementing the NTCP, monitoring Tobacco Control Laws (COTPA), conducting IEC programmes, coordinating with Panchayati Raj Institutions for village-level activities, providing training for enforcement officers, NGOs, health and social workers, and school teachers, and establishing and strengthening cessation facilities.

In addition to these issues, officials have cited a shortage of funds for IEC campaigns at the divisional level and a lack of coordination among various government departments while expressing concerns about the emergence of Hookah Bars as a new trend and a growing challenge in the region.

Regarding Hookah Bars, officials reported that the Secretary of Health and Medical Education has assured the necessary action in consultation with experts, including addressing tobacco vending licenses.

About the implementation of tobacco vending licensing, which is already in place in various parts of the country as a strategy to reduce the availability and accessibility of tobacco products, particularly to youth, officials said that the DHSK has been tasked with submitting a proposal to explore mechanisms for regulation.

Officials also noted that the busy schedules of Deputy Commissioners have resulted in delayed quarterly meetings of the District Level Coordination Committee.

Regarding the prevalence of tobacco use, according to official figures, Kupwara District has the highest prevalence at 56.6 percent, while Srinagar District has the lowest prevalence at 38.4 percent among the total population.