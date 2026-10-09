To ease traffic congestion, Nainital to start shuttle service for Kainchi Dham on weekends

DEHRADUN, Oct 8 : Amid overcrowding at the Kainchi Dham over the past few days, the Nainital district administration has decided to start shuttle service to the shrine in the Kumaon Hills during weekends and the festive season to control traffic congestion near it.

The district administration is also planning to start a registration system for pilgrims visiting the shrine, similar to the system in place for the Char Dham Yatra.

District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Rayal said a joint report on the proposal is being prepared, which will be sent to the tourism secretary.

Advertisement

"Post-monsoon, the district witnessed overcrowding at many tourist spots, including the Kainchi Dham, during the long weekend (October 2-4). As a precautionary measure, a shuttle service will be started from this weekend.

"Instead of multiple vehicles reaching the shrine, only a specific number of vehicles will reach it with the launch of shuttle service, which will also ensure that locals are not disturbed by traffic congestions," Rayal said.

During October 2-4, the Kainchi Dham shrine witnessed a footfall of more than 45,000 pilgrims in a single day, a big leap from the usual 20,000-25,000.

The shuttle service will be for weekends and festive days when crowds are expected. It will be operated from designated parking spots at Bhimtal, Bhowali and Vikas Bhawan.

Officials said that public vehicles will be allowed till these spots only. From there, pilgrims will be transported by local taxi, roadways bus or buses operated by the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN).

"The shuttle service is operated during the Kainchi Dham Mela in June every year, but now we will start it for every weekend," Rayal said.

On Tuesday, the district administration conducted an inspection of homestays and hotels operating in the Kainchi Dham area.

A total of 26 homestay and hotel units underwent physical verification, during which violations were found, including failure to display rate lists properly, operation without rate lists, and operation of more rooms than registered.

Twenty-two registered units were slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each for operating rooms in excess of registration and violating regulatory provisions. (PTI)