TNWS distributes Ayushman Vay Vandana Card to senior citizens

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: Team Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society (TNWS) here today organised a camp and distributed Ayushman Vay Vandana Card to senior citizens of Trikuta Nagar.

Rajinder P. Kakkar, TNWS president delivered welcome address and distrusted the Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards.

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He also discussed the problems faced by the residents of Trikuta Nagar.

These problems were related to street dogs in Trikuta Nagar and car parking problems in the area.

Speakers in the meeting said that it’s high time for higher authorities and policy makers to issue direction to frame rules and regulations that one can purchase that much number of cars for which he/she has parking space in his/her residential premises.

Anil Sharma, Vijay Gupta, Harshvardhan Gupta, Sandeep Sharma, Kewal Sher, Deepak Mehra, Partap Singh, Som Nath Kaul and a large gathering of local residents were also present in the camp.