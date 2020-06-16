TN soldier was to retire in a year

CHENNAI, June 16: A soldier from Tamil Nadu, who was among the three men martyred in Ladakh in a violent face off with Chinese troops, served the Army for 22 long years and was due to retire in a year, his family and State parties said here today.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, condoling the killing of the three Army men, praised their supreme sacrifice, valour and dedication.

He announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the martyred soldier, K Pazhani of Kadukkalur village in Ramanathapuram district.

He also said that one of the family members would be given a Government job.

The village in southern Tamil Nadu was engulfed in gloom as news of Pazhani’s death reached the sleepy neighbourhood.

Family sources said that Pazhani served the Army as a Havildar and had joined the armed forces at the young age of 18.

His brother is also in the Army and is posted in Rajasthan.

Inconsolable, Pazhani’s wife Vanathi Devi said her husband had not even participated in the recent ‘grahapravesam’ (house warming ceremony) of their house.

Hailing the sacrifice of the three Army men, DMK president M K Stalin offered them his salutations and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

Pazhani had served the Army for 22 longyears, he said and praised his sacrifice.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, extending his condolences to the bereaved kin of the three Army men, said the Tamil Nadu soldier had spoken to his wife on the day of the attack.

The Army man from Tamil Nadu is survived by his wife and two children, the Rajya Sabha MP said, adding the slain soldier was about to retire in a year following 22 years of service.

“It is a matter of pride that Pazhani’s brother is also serving in the Army,” Vaiko said. (PTI)