CHENNAI, Nov 21: The United Economic Forum (UEF) will bring together 400 industry leaders for the Tamil Nadu Growth Conclave-2026 to be held here on December 8, to accelerate the State's economic growth.

The 400 carefully chosen leaders and experts will be from industry, entrepreneurship, academia, investment, policy and institutions across 10 interconnected Growth Engines.

To be held under the theme "Putting Ambition to Work," the invitation-only Conclave is designed as a working platform rather than a conventional conference - a practical industry-engagement layer built around priorities Tamil Nadu has already identified. Through 50 focused economic conversations, participants will examine real challenges and opportunities, identify potential partnerships and develop practical pathways towards action.

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Tamil Nadu, with an economy of about USD 425 billion in 2026, has set an ambitious target of becoming a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2036. Looking further ahead, UEF's Unnatha Tamizhagam vision aspires to contribute towards Tamil Nadu becoming a USD 4 trillion economy by 2047. The Conclave is intended to help build a bridge between these ambitions and the practical work required across industry, investment, technology, infrastructure, talent, innovation and global markets.

For UEF, however, the ambition goes beyond the size of the economy.Its vision for Unnatha Tamizhagam is a prosperous, progressive and inclusive Tamil Nadu, where economic growth translates into better quality of life, greater opportunity, education, entrepreneurship, stronger communities and social development, Jinnah Rafiq Ahmed,Executive Chairman & Chairman Tamil Nadu Growth Conclave 2026 ,Ahmed A.R. Buhari. President. United Economic Forum,Dave Jayselvan, Advisor, Tamil Nadu Growth Conclave, told the media.

Buhari said "Tamil Nadu has the talent, entrepreneurial strength, industrial capabilities and ambition to become one of the world's leading economic regions. But economic growth must ultimately be measured by the opportunities it creates for people - better livelihoods, stronger businesses, quality education and improved standards of living.Through the Tamil Nadu Growth Conclave, we want industry, academia, investors and institutions to collectively contribute to the State's progress. This is the spirit of Unnatha Tamizhagam - economic growth translating into inclusive prosperity and a better quality of life for all."

The 10 Growth Engines, which mirror sectors where Tamil Nadu already has policies, missions or industrial infrastructure, are Automotive & EV; Electronics & Semiconductors; IT, AI & Digital; Advanced Engineering & Capital Goods; Textiles & Technical Textiles; Pharma, Biotech & MedTech; Agri & Food Processing; Renewable & Green Energy; Logistics, Ports & Global Trade and Aerospace & Defence.

Each Growth Engine will undertake five structured Design Thinking conversations, each built around a defined economic question: Understand, Define, Ideate, Develop, Action. The five stages will move participants from understanding Tamil Nadu's current position and defining the most important constraints, through identifying opportunities and required capabilities, to determining where action should happen, by whom and by when.

IIT-Madras will participate as academic and research partner, with representatives contributing across relevant Growth Engines.The IIT Madras team will participate in selected conversations, support the synthesis of session outcomes and contribute to the development of a post-Conclave White Paper capturing key recommendations, opportunities and proposed actions.

(UNI)