CHENNAI, Jun 19: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday adopted a unanimous resolution against Karnataka's move to construct a dam across river Cauvery at Mekedatu, expressing support for all measures undertaken by the state government on the issue.

Chief Minster C Joseph Vijay piloted the government resolution over the nearly 13 years long dispute with the neighbouring state, with the members of the opposition, including Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami backing the government.

The Congress too supported the ruling TVK in the Assembly, taking a contradictory stand opposing the Karnataka Congress government which is keen on pursuing the balancing reservoir project. (Aggencies)