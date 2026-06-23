TMC expels 8 leaders, including Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas over 'anti-party activities'

Kolkata, Jun 23: Amid ongoing political developments in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday expelled eight senior leaders from the party.

The leaders expelled include Javed Ahmed Khan, Firhad Hakim, Arup Roy, Rathin Ghosh, Biplab Mitra, Sabina Yasmin, Aroop Biswas and Snehasis Chakraborty.

The AITC earlier in the day issued show-cause notices to these leaders, alleging that they deliberately indulged in anti-party activities.

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The development comes amid an internal organisational rift within the party after a rebel faction headed by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee on Monday announced the constitution of a new leadership structure for the All India Trinamool Congress Committee and appointed Arup Roy as its chairperson.

They also constituted a 30-member National Working Committee (NWC), while reiterating that he wanted former chief minister Mamata Banerjee to play the role of mentor in the party.

Addressing reporters yesterday, Ritabrata Banerjee said Arup Roy had been unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress. They also named former minister Aroop Biswas and MLA Firhad Hakim as vice-chairpersons

"A special session of the All India Trinamool Congress was organised here today. During this session, the All India Trinamool Congress Committee and the NWC were constituted through a unanimous election of delegates. Arup Roy has been elected as the Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress," Ritabrata Banerjee said.

He said the 30-member committee includes Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh, Sabina Yasmin, Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha and others, while Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh and Sabina Yasmin have been appointed as vice-presidents.

Ritabrata Banerjee further said district presidents and district committees would also be constituted in the coming days."We have repeatedly stated our stance regarding Mamata Banerjee's role within the TMC. We want 'Didi' to assume the responsibility of a mentor and guide us," he said. (Agencies)