TJAC projects issues, expands district unit

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 2: The District unit of Teachers Joint Action Committee (TJAC) Rajouri today projected the key issues and demands of the teaching fraternity and inducted some more office bearers.

Under the leadership of District president, Manzoor Ahmad Khan, the TJAC local unit spoke to the media-persons and extended gratitude to the UT Government, especially the Chief Minister and Education Minister for their teacher-friendly decisions.

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TJAC also announced expansion of the District body and presented critical welfare demands on behalf of the teaching fraternity.

During the press conference the committee expressed profound gratitude to the J&K UT Government especially the CM and the Education Minister for the historic passage of the TET resolution in the J&K Assembly.

TJAC Rajouri strongly requested the Government to bring all employees appointed after 2010 under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), with special consideration for Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers who were recruited prior to 2010. The leadership further urged the government to establish a transparent and Uniform Transfer Policy for all employees within the Education Department and also demanded the extension of the cut-off date for One-Time Exemption (OTE) from March 2024 to March 2025.

To enhance grassroots reach and strengthen organizational matters across the district, District president Manzoor Khan announced the new office bearers. Ashwani Kumar Sharma has been appointed as District vice president, Anaz Khan as District general secretary, Rayasat Khan as District secretary, and Raza Ahmed as Zonal vice president for Zone Manjakote.

The meeting saw strong attendance from TJAC leadership across various zones of District Rajouri, including Ashok Sharma, Mohd Saleem, Mohd Qayoom, Mohd Farooq, Junaid Shah, Ashfaq Mughal, Rakesh Sharma, Mohd Zulfiqar and Shankar Singh.