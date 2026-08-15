Tiranga Rally taken out in Jammu ahead of Independence Day

* MP, Legislators join people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: The District Administration Jammu today organized a Tiranga Rally, reinforcing the message of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and encouraging citizens to proudly display the National Flag at their homes and actively participate in the Independence Day celebrations.

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The Rally started from Gulshan Ground and concluded at Maharaja Hari Singh Park, coming via Tawi Bridge.

The mega procession comprising hundreds of students and general public was graced by Member of Parliament (MP) Lok Sabha Jugal Kishore Sharma; MLA Bahu, Vikram Randhawa; MLA Nagrota, Devyani Rana; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti; DIG J-S-K Range; Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation; SSPs, HODs, ADCs and other senior officers and officials from the Civil and Police Departments.

Carrying the Tricolour and raising patriotic slogans, the participants marched along the designated route, creating an atmosphere of national pride, unity and enthusiasm.

Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said that the Tiranga Rally was organized to set the tone for spirited celebration of Independence Day, reinforce the message of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and venerate the 150 years of National Song Vande Mataram. He said that the timeless spirit of Vande Mataram continues to inspire every citizen and represents the values of patriotism, sacrifice, unity and devotion to the nation.

He appreciated the enthusiastic participation of people from all sections of society and said that such initiatives strengthen the spirit of national unity, brotherhood and collective responsibility. He also appreciated the districts of Jammu Division for their active participation and concerted efforts in organizing programmes as part of the 150th year celebrations of Vande Mataram. He appreciated the coordinated efforts of the civil administration, police, educational institutions and the public in making the celebrations meaningful and successful.

The Divisional Commissioner urged youth to draw inspiration from the patriotic values of Vande Mataram and contribute positively towards nation building. He called upon the young generation to uphold the ideals of unity, social harmony, discipline and responsible citizenship and play an active role in the progress and development of the nation.

The Tiranga Rally concluded at Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Park with participants reaffirming their commitment to the unity, integrity and progress of the nation. The event also amplified the message of Har Ghar Tiranga, inspiring citizens to celebrate Independence Day with pride and to keep the spirit of patriotism alive in every citizen.