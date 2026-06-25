Tips for healthy and beautiful nails in the summer

Shahnaz Husain

glmahajan@gmail.com

Just like your skin, your nail plate and cuticles are more vulnerable in the heat.

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Sun exposure, chlorine, sea salt, sand, and higher sweat production can cause dryness, discolouration, lifting and brittleness.

Hot weather, air conditioning, and sun exposure rapidly strip moisture from the keratin layers of your nail plates, causing nails to expand, crack and break easily.

Prolonged UV exposure can cause discolouration, yellowing, and dullness to bare nails.

This could affect your nail health and cause them to chip more quickly.

Whether you’re rocking gel, lacquer, or natural nails, keeping them looking fresh during hot weather requires more than just a professional application; it needs a regimen that protects and preserves.

Here are the top tips to help your mani survive and thrive all summer long!

1--Hydrate ------

Prolonged soaking in water /exposure to the sun can cause nails to expand and become more vulnerable to premature chipping and peeling.

Staying hydrated is key to keeping your nails healthy and strong.

Your body typically gets about 20% of the water it needs from the foods, fruit and vegetables you eat throughout the day. Foods that typically provide the highest water content are raw fruits and vegetables.

Drink plenty of water and include water-rich hydrating fruits and vegetables in your diet, such as cucumbers, watermelon, Lettuce, Peaches, and strawberries.

Regularly apply a moisturising hand cream or nail oil to your nails and cuticles to keep them hydrated. Applying cuticle oil can increase the circulation around your nails, stimulating nail growth.

The oil can also help improve the health and appearance of your nails. If you paint your nails, cuticle oil can also protect your polish for a lasting shine.

2---Don't forget to exfoliate:--- Just like your skin, your nails and cuticles can benefit from exfoliation.

Nail exfoliation is a technique that helps buff out ridges and other uneven textures on the nail plate to ensure smooth, long-lasting nail polish. Gently exfoliating can stimulate blood flow to the nail area, which can contribute to stronger and healthier nails. Use a gentle nail brush or an exfoliating scrub on the nail area to remove dead skin cells and any residual buildup from the surface of your nails and cuticles. Healthy, well-exfoliated nails provide a better base for nail polish, helping it last longer. Plus, it can create a smooth canvas for traditional nail polish application. Nail exfoliation can help loosen cuticles that have become attached to the nail plate and soften ridges in the nail, allowing for a smoother, shinier finish.

3--Nail Polish Break ------

While many women love to have their toenails painted their favourite colour during open-toe season, the truth is, your toenails could benefit from a break from polish. While it's fun to wear nail polish, it’s important to take a break now and then, especially during summer, to maintain healthy nails.

Leaving nail polish on too long can be dangerous because the pigment in it can seep into the top layers of your nails and dry them out. Constant polish wear can weaken nails and make them prone to breakage.

Nails derive oxygen and nutrients from the blood supply and not the air; however, they do need breaks in between manicures for other reasons.

Prolonged wear of nail polish can result in the appearance of keratin granulation (rough and white patches on the surface of the nail), peeling, ridges and splits, discolouration, and dehydration.

4--Diet and nails ----

Your balanced diet also affects your nail growth.

When you choose nutritious food for healthy nails, you can easily take good care of your nail health from the comfort of your home.

Nails are mostly made up of keratin, a natural protein in our bodies. Focus on consuming foods that provide keratin, the protein that makes up nails, and other nutrients like biotin, zinc, iron, and vitamin C. Minerals are crucial for nail health, especially during summer when nails are more susceptible to dryness and damage. Nuts are also highly recommended.

Many foods contain essential nutrients, protein, and vitamins that keep your nails strong and beautiful and prevent them from becoming brittle, weak, or damaged. Iron deficiency can cause brittle nails, and protein deficiency can lead to ridges.

Dark, leafy vegetables are a pertinent part of a balanced diet for one’s holistic development. Spinach, kale, broccoli, and collards contain enough folate, iron, and calcium to keep your nails growing strong. Beans, legumes, and tofu contain rich protein for nail health.

The author is an internationally famous beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India