Tipper carrying illegal sand seized in Pulwama

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 20: Police today seized a tipper carrying illegally extracted sand during a naka checking operation at Malwari area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district and registered a case against the driver.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle was intercepted by a team from Police Post Newa during the checking. The driver, identified as Shabir Ahmad Dar of Lelhar, Kakapora, could not produce valid documents for transporting the sand. "The vehicle along with the illegally extracted sand was seized on the spot," he added

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He said an FIR (No. 135/2026) has been registered at Police Station Pulwama under the relevant provisions of law and investigation has been taken up.