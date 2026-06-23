Timothee Chalamet to feature in animation film 'Not Alone' with Selena Gomez

LOS ANGELES, June 23: Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet is set to make his animation film debut with a new alien-themed project, "Not Alone", where he will feature alongside Selena Gomez.

The actor will voice the character of Joe, an introverted rocket mechanic who lives a quiet life alone, with Gomez featuring as Fran, a brilliant astro-botanist who is developing the world's first-ever plant-fueled rocket. The announcement was made at Annecy Animation Festival, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The film is set to release in April 2027 and is produced under Illumination and distributed by Universal Pictures. It is directed by Jonathan del Val alongside Claire Dodgson and Eric Guillon.

"When Joe and Fran are brought together to prepare for the inaugural launch of this revolutionary rocket, there are immediate sparks, but neither is particularly adept at romance. Life becomes more complicated when three aliens - tiny, unruly and adorable - take refuge in Joe's home," the film's synopsis reads.

"Dunk, Welly and Shirm are on the interplanetary run from a zealous yet inept officer of the law named Zandro. The aliens determine that Fran's rocket could provide their means of getting back home to safety."

Dunk, Welly and Shirm will be voiced by Rob Brydon, Diane Morgan and Jamie Demetriou, with Brett Goldstein essaying Officer Zandro.

The project also reunites Chalamet and Gomez, who have previously worked in the 2019 film "A Rainy Day in New York". (PTI)