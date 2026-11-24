TIME100Next comes to India for the first time, and Reliance is proud to partner with TIME to bring this global platform to the country
This partnership reflects our enduring belief in India’s potential and our philosophy that what is good for India is good for Reliance. Celebrating 100 emerging leaders across business, entertainment, science, sport, advocacy and beyond who are shaping India’s future and...
This partnership reflects our enduring belief in India’s potential and our philosophy that what is good for India is good for Reliance.
Celebrating 100 emerging leaders across business, entertainment, science, sport, advocacy and beyond who are shaping India’s future and making an impact on the world.
This December, the celebration comes to Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
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