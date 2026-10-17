'Time to go': Kapil Sibal jabs Rajnath on 'regime change' charge

NEW DELHI, Oct 17:

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit back at Union minister Rajnath Singh over his "regime change" charge against the Congress, saying it is the people who want a regime change, and that it is "time to go" for this government.

Sibal's remarks came a day after Singh lashed out at the Congress and its allies over the protests in the national capital against alleged electoral irregularities, accusing them of seeking a regime change on the lines of Bangladesh and using the energy of youth to spread "anarchy".

Advertisement

Addressing a presser in Lucknow, Singh said democracy does not give anyone the licence to create disorder or undermine the credibility of constitutional institutions.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Rajnath Singh: You allege that Congress wants 'regime change' the Bangladesh route. No. People want 'regime change'."

"Protests with the slogan 'India against corruption' brought you power. Then: You embraced corruption; captured institutions; manipulated voters list. Time to go!" the Independent MP said.

On Friday, Singh said, "It appears that the Congress and its political allies, directly and through their supporting organisations, are trying to use the energy of the youth to fuel political confrontation and spread anarchy instead of channelling it towards constructive work and nation-building."

"The youth of the country are being made pawns in the politics of anarchy," he said, alleging that the Congress and its allies want a change of government on the lines of Bangladesh. (PTI)