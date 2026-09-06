Time to Create Himalayan Ecological Reserve Zones

Biju Dharmapalan

bijudharmapalan@gmail.com

Every year, as the monsoon intensifies, the same scenes unfold across India. Floodwaters rise, hillsides collapse, houses are submerged, families are displaced and lives are lost. Governments announce relief packages, politicians visit affected areas, volunteers mobilise on social media and, for a few days, the nation talks about the disaster. Then the waters recede. And so does our collective memory. Until the next disaster.

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The uncomfortable truth is that many of these disasters are no longer entirely “natural”. They are increasingly the consequences of ecological neglect, climate change, poor planning and our refusal to respect the limits of the landscape.

The latest catastrophe unfolding in Nepal should force us to think much more seriously about this. A devastating flash flood struck the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26 after a massive collapse of ice and rock in the Himalayas. The resulting surge of debris and water destroyed settlements and infrastructure, with at least 165 people reported dead and nearly 1,500 missing as rescue operations continued. The disaster has also affected pilgrims, tourists and workers from several countries. Scientists have pointed to the increasing instability of glaciers, rock and mountain slopes in a warming Himalaya as an important part of the growing risk.

This is not an isolated Himalayan tragedy. The region has experienced a succession of floods, landslides, glacial lake outburst floods, avalanches and earthquakes. In recent years, devastating events have struck Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nepal and other parts of the Hindu Kush Himalaya. The 2023 South Lhonak glacial lake outburst flood in Sikkim, for example, caused enormous destruction, while Nepal has repeatedly experienced deadly floods and landslides. The Himalayas are becoming a warning written in ice, rock and water.

Yet our response remains largely reactive. We wait for disaster, rescue those we can, compensate families, rebuild roads and bridges, and then return to the same development model that created the vulnerability in the first place.

Himalayan region has witnessed unprecedented urban expansion over the last few decades. Cities have spread into landscapes that were never meant to be built upon. Natural drainage channels have been blocked to make way for roads, shopping centres and luxury villas. Rivers have been squeezed between concrete embankments, while hills have been carved indiscriminately for resorts, roads and residential projects. One fundamental question deserves far greater attention: Who approved these developments?

Every major construction project passes through a chain of permissions. Yet we often know precisely where floods are likely to occur. Historical flood maps exist. Scientific studies identify vulnerable floodplains, wetlands and landslide-prone slopes. Traditional communities have long understood the behaviour of rivers, streams and mountains. Yet warnings are frequently ignored in the rush for development and real-estate profits. The Himalayas expose the consequences of this thinking with particular brutality. Roads are cut into unstable slopes. Buildings appear along riverbanks. Hydropower projects and tourism infrastructure expand into fragile valleys. Settlements grow in locations where a landslide, cloudburst, avalanche or glacial lake outburst can transform a quiet valley into a torrent within minutes.

UN disaster-risk assessments have repeatedly warned that Nepal's combination of fragile geology, steep topography, extreme weather, glacier melt and increasing human intervention makes it exceptionally vulnerable. Human interventions such as poorly planned road construction on mountain slopes have themselves been identified as contributing to landslide risks. The problem, therefore, is not simply that nature is becoming more violent. We are increasingly placing ourselves in nature's path.

We need to rethink development in the Himalayas. Climate change has undoubtedly intensified rainfall extremes and increased risks associated with glacier melt, glacial lakes and mountain instability. But climate change should not be an excuse to avoid responsibility. The question we must ask is not only, “How do we adapt to climate change?”

This is particularly important in the Himalayan belt. We need to consider creating scientifically mapped Himalayan Ecological Reserve Zones—areas identified through geology, hydrology, seismic studies, glacier-risk assessments, landslide susceptibility, and climate projections where permanent human habitation should be prohibited. Such zones should include particularly dangerous flood corridors, active landslide zones, unstable mountain slopes, glacier-outburst pathways, avalanche-prone valleys, and ecologically critical watersheds. This should not be viewed as an anti-development policy. It is a pro-life policy.

We routinely prohibit construction in airport safety zones, military areas and other places where human activity creates unacceptable risks. Why should we not similarly prohibit permanent habitation in landscapes where science tells us that the probability of catastrophic loss of life is unacceptably high?

Such reserve areas could allow carefully regulated scientific research, conservation and limited traditional activities where appropriate, while prohibiting permanent settlements, hotels, large resorts and high-risk infrastructure. The principle should be simple: Not every piece of land that can be occupied should be occupied. Nature remembers its geography. And the Himalayas are now reminding us with a particularly terrifying clarity: there are places where nature is not asking us to build more carefully. It is asking us not to build at all.

Biju Dharmapalan

(Dr.Biju Dharmapalan is the Dean -Academic Affairs, Garden City University, Bengaluru and an adjunct faculty at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengalurue, E-mail: bijudharmapalan@gmail.com )