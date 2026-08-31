Time Of Strategic Churn; Threat Perception Evolving, Posing New Challenges: Admiral Swaminathan

Mumbai, Aug 31: Amid the crisis in West Asia, Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Monday said this is a period of significant strategic churn, with the maritime environment becoming increasingly contested.

The threat perception is constantly evolving, manifesting in newer forms of challenge and complexity, he said.

Admiral Swaminathan was speaking after the commissioning of the deep-sea diving vessel INS Nipun into the Indian Navy in Mumbai.

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The ship has the capacity to support diving operations up to 300 metres. It also has the capability of providing rapid submarine rescue. It can also be deployed for disaster relief and humanitarian operations.

"We are living today through a period of significant strategic churn; the maritime environment is becoming increasingly contested," Admiral Swaminathan said. (AGENCIES)