Timber Association warns not to participate in auction

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: A meeting of apex body of Association of Timber Industry was held with GM (Sales) State Forest Corporation.

Various points regarding quality, quantity and sales of timber were discussed .It was stated by the president Joginder Singh that major problem faced by the timber traders is the quality of the timber, as recent the sales section including DM sales ceased segregation of down grade material and not only this, they have now started mixing it to the quality material. The president said that this move can't be accepted at any cost that when traders are paying for quality timber.

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"Why they are going to lift rotten /down grade material at that cost and so it was unanimously decided that tomorrow Auction will be boycotted", he said.

Singh further said that not a single trader will be paying for the quality class material and getting down grade material from the SFC. He asserted that until and unless the issue on the quality is addressed not a single trader is going to attend any future timber auctions also.

He asserted that timber trade is struggling for its survival as the margins are shrinking day by day and this move from the SFC can't be accepted. He requested Forest Minister and LG JK UT Manoj Sinha to intervene and resolve the issue.

The important members present in the meeting were- Puneet Singh Jamwal, Kuldeep Singh Chib, Bharat Bhusan, Sham Sunder Arora, Narinder Trehan, Nakul Gupta and others.