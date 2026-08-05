Tim Blake Nelson, Jharrel  Jerome join 'Task 2'

LOS ANGELES, Aug 5: Actors Tim Blake Nelson, known for "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" and Jharrel Jerome of "I'm a Virgo" turned the latest additions to the cast of HBO's next season of "Task".

Nelson will essay the role of Denny Coughlin, a career cop who plays by his own rules, recruited to be part of Tom Brandis' Task Force. Jerome will feature as Jordan Barnes, Eddie Barnes' son.

Besides Nelson and Jerome, the series will also feature actors Brian F O'Byrne, Bethlehem Million, Kevin Dunn, and Andrew Russel among others, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"Task 2" is created by Brad Ingelsby, who also serves as showrunner and is set in the working-class suburbs outside of Philadelphia. It revolves around an FBI agent who heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man.

The first season released in 2025 and featured Mark Ruffalo, who is returning to reprise his role in "Task 2".

Actors Mahershala Ali as Eddie Barnes, Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross, Harry Melling as Brennan Boylan, Adam Nagaitis as Luke Clemmons, Aminah Nieves as Nataly Zamora, Edgar Ramirez as Miguel Contreras, Martha Plimpton as Kathleen McGinty, and Silvia Dionicio as Emily Brandis round off the cast of the project. (PTI)