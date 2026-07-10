Tilting electoral equations

Shiban Khaibri

shibankhaibri@gmail.com

The adage that what one continually takes for granted will eventually be taken away, is a time tested fact . It is only the question of ephemeral quantum of period factor coupled with other reasons, depending upon where it gets into operation sooner, to upset apple carts otherwise complacently thought indomitable . Such equations have been thriving on the political laissez faire in our electoral system and have been surviving on factors of the manufactured fear of "communal forces " , a term coined by such political parties that thrive on vote bank appeasement electoral equations. Such equations or in popular parlance known as vote banks, therefore, used to be justified to "keep communal and fascist forces out" of power. Who are these so called communal and fascist forces, is not difficult to be understood. The RSS phobia frantically played on back to back basis, used to be thought (and still is) as oxygen and a strength to keep identified vote banks and electoral equations surviving, however, is undergoing a process of revisionism . In other words, the RSS , which has been the choicest whipping boy of the so called secular and socialist political club has , to a larger extent, overstood its efficacy and utility . Unfortunately, on the other hand, it still continues to be derided , even in fiercer rhetoric, strangely enough though, in this partitioned country. Recall how fortification of this manufactured "communal and divisive forces" was further attempted to be strengthened by coining another term "Saffron terror ". It was all done to this extent only to appease the vote bank for which former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde , later expressed regrets for the terminology . In his book, "Five decades in Politics" , Shinde distances himself from the term's origin and said that "I said what was on the record , the Congress party had said that saffron terrorism was active".

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Recall how Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government had to face no confidence motions three times in 1996, 1999 and 2003 , the last one he survived . It is not argued that no confidence motion is not a constitutional democratic parliamentary procedure but the veteran leader came under the ambit of so called "communal and fascist forces" which even resulted, in the year 2003, an attempt by Congress to dislodge him even though his Government enjoyed the required majority. The electoral equations led to the formation of political Fronts and Morchas and coalitions comprising such parties under the same pretext and the ''dire need'' to save the country and its secular character , stability and a single majority political party rule became a distant dream resulting in economic backwardness and slow growth . That was , perhaps, hardly anyone's concern . In a country as diverse as Bharat , political stability and a strong central government are concomitants of a strong united country where critical , urgent and innovative decisions are needed to be made in order to be on a path of development and growth to achieve the status of a strong economic and military power . However, champions of electoral equations and vote bank appeasement politics have , besides other alibi, been over using the term secularism to an extent using the word Hindu and its way - the Hindutva or Hindu-ness - embodying civilization(al) and religo- cultural pride, have been treated as being anti secular , divisive and reactionary.

In this connection, recall how former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao , in a private conversation with Mani Shanker Ayer in November 1992 had said , which Ayer later publicly revealed that , "you do not seem to realise that this is a Hindu country." Congress veteran Rao only wanted to express his sincere and factual reality based on pragmatic and nuanced views on the country's demographic reality within the traditional secular framework . That was blown out of proportion by Ayer (because the word Hindu was used) who quoted Rao having said that he did not agree with his definition of secularism which made Ayer feel astonished and muttering , "But I thought ours was a secular country". Ayer said , "But, Sir, that is exactly what the BJP says". Rao chose not to answer , is what Ayer revealed. Secularism, in pseudo secular framework , perhaps, means talk and voice for everybody in the country sans Hindus, their historic, cultural , religious , traditions , glory and ages old spirit of tolerance and accommodation.

However, time and tide wait for none and what is in store and in scheme of things of these two factors , very often, get enveloped by the element of suspense and uncertainty too. The adage referred to herein started showing its operation right from the year 2014 in this country when appeasement was attempted to be replaced by "Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas aur sab ka vishvas" meaning the fruits of development reaching every one and no one caused to be left out or denied the vast opportunities . This is not only catchy phrase but statistics and records consistently are proving it right. Such a fair play and equal treatment coupled with sincerity of purpose have been exposing the inherent contradictions and weaknesses in decades' old electoral equations , pursued by so called secular parties, now getting manifest in clear and vivid form. This very dilemma, if it is so, is going to take a heavy toll of the electoral fortunes of this conventional vote bank electoral equations oriented political parties in the coming years. The trend has set in . Distortions and misinterpretations are , as a periodic corollary, getting reviewed and corrected on their own , though steadily.

We saw it in Maharashtra as to how All India Ulamma Board and Jamayit Ulema-e- Hind were among the prominent Islamic organisations that strongly appealed to Muslims to vote for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Udhav Thackery citing the "need" to defeat the BJP in Assembly elections . In other words , if Muslim organisations and leaders appeal for a particular voting pattern , it is considered as all right and within the realms of freedom of expression but if the case is obverse , it is considered as divisive, polarised and unconstitutional which seems highly irrational , illogical , one sided and again, a mode to appease the vote banks . However, for quite some time the groups comprising such vote banks have started emerging cleverer and realising that it was a losing bargain to be treated as mere vote banks and an antidote to the so called strong Hindu Nationalist forces. "Why should we be used to be seen as antagonists to the parties like the BJP and why , if not what for .?" The equations failed the Maha Aghadi.

In Bihar , in 2025 where all the might behind so called secular parties led by the RJD , even with slogan raised by Tejaswi Yadav renting the air, "Shabudin Ji Amar Rahen" was seen as a desperate attempt to pandering to a specific vote base by even glorifying a convicted criminal but of no avail. The time tested equations failed the combined opposition , even the new party floated by Prashant Kishore - The Jan Swaraj Party - using and relying upon the same equations, winning a naught out of 238 seats.

Later, in Assam where clarion calls were made against the RSS and the BJP with hair raising analogies did not work for two reasons . One, the conventional vote bank emerged to be somewhat realistic and, two-- the ''taken for granted'' groups showed some sort of electoral unity to return the incumbent government to power with massive win.

Recently, again, hitherto thought invincible West Bengal , the highly fortified , secured and well organised vote banks supported by religious polarisation of a peculiar brand to keep such vote bank active , again, showed that everyday cannot be your day and no longer ''same old , same old''. Antidote to the set equations, the invincibility of which was considered so accurate and so sure that even the country's Home Minister was openly dared , those who did not vote as desired were threatened to face consequences etc , upset the applecart much to the bewilderment , astonishment and shock to the ruling TMC which saw a miserable rout. A historical win by the BJP and the cracks within once considered strongest TMC have written an epitaph on fraud and fake secularism besides exposing the fallacy of vote bank politics and electoral equations .

Now, the real test of Waterloo of such equations need to be interestingly seen in the UP elections next year. Akhilesh Yadav is now moving beyond the traditional ''MY'' factor to ''PDA''-- Pitchda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak -- factor but the taste of 2022 Assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections put together put his strategies in a fix and unsure of perhaps sailing smoothly . On the other hand, Congress , SP , AAP and other so called secular brigade are bound to vie with one another to prove staunch (Chunavi) Hindus than the BJP could claim. They are scared of traditional equations alone paying them handsomely as before when analysing the fate of such equations in Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam and West Bengal. Kejriwal wants to take lead by spotting a sizeable Tilak and claiming that only AAP is "true Sanatani". He says BJP used Prabhu Ram's name for political gains. The offering defalcation at the Shree Ram Temple is desperately tried by yesterdays' Ram Virodhis , now feigning as Ram Bhakts , to pin down the BJP as if that was all done by that party. Interesting part of such newly converted Ram Bhakts' sincerity is that the memory of the people cannot be assumed to be short lived. In matters of faith and devotion , absolute consistency is paramount. In coming days , Hindu factor, hitherto taken for granted and encouraged to be caste conscious , is destined to assume tremendous importance , agreeably for votes . Would you call it 2014 (and onwards) effect?