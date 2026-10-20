Tile work begins at Gurudwara Chand Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: A long-pending demand of the Sikh community for the construction of an interlocking tile pavement at Gurudwara Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Chand Nagar, Jammu, has finally been fulfilled, with the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) commencing the much-needed work at an estimated cost of Rs 38.17 lakh.

The work was inaugurated by Kar Sewa Baba Deep Singh and Gurdarshan Singh, retired JKAS officer, in the presence of Balvinder Singh, vice president, District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC), Jammu; Surjeet Singh, general secretary, DGPC Jammu; Harjeet Singh, Member, DGPC Jammu; Tejinder Singh; Avtar Singh, Member, DGPC Jammu; Kulvinder Singh, president, Local Gurdwara Management Committee and others.

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Speaking on the occasion, Balvinder Singh described the commencement of the project as an important step towards addressing a long-standing problem faced by devotees visiting the Gurudwara Sahib, particularly during religious congregations and special Gurpurab celebrations.

He said that the uneven condition of the ground had been causing considerable inconvenience to devotees for a long time. Whenever religious programmes were organised at the Gurudwara, a large number of devotees gathered to pay obeisance and participate in the congregations. However, the uneven surface made movement difficult, particularly for elderly devotees, children and other visitors.

Surjeet Singh and Harjeet Singh emphasised that the installation of interlocking tiles would provide a level, durable and convenient surface, substantially improving the accessibility, cleanliness and overall surroundings of the Gurudwara.

While expressing his gratitude to the Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, and the other concerned higher authorities for approving the project, Balvinder Singh said that the Sikh Sangat had been awaiting the fulfilment of this genuine demand for a considerable period.