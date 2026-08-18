TikToker with over million followers shot dead in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17: A 28-year-old Pakistani TikToker with over a million followers was shot dead by motorcycle-borne gunmen in Taxila near Islamabad following a financial dispute, according to a local media report.

The victim was identified as Shamso Bibi alias Ayesha Gilamana, who had 1.3 million followers on TikTok, The Express Tribune reported.

According to a complaint filed by the deceased's father, on the evening of August 14, Bibi left home in a car with her 15-year-old sister Asmiya Bibi and brother Nematullah.

Advertisement

On the way, armed motorcycle-riding suspects targeted her vehicle. The TikToker died on the spot, while her younger sister got seriously injured and was shifted to the hospital.

The exact motive of the killing was not known, but the victim's father told police that she had some financial issues with two men and had received threats in the past.

The TikToker's account was deactivated after her death. (PTI)