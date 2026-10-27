Tikoo reviews Ayush services in Ganderbal

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 26: Director Ayush, J&K, Dr Ajay Kumar Tikoo, today stressed the need for effective implementation of the National Ayush Mission (NAM) and improved monitoring of healthcare services in Ganderbal.

Chairing a district-level review meeting at the Mini Secretariat in Ganderbal, Tikoo reviewed the functioning of Ayush healthcare institutions and assessed the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) works and other departmental initiatives in the district.

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The meeting was attended by District Ayush Officer Ganderbal Dr Bahaar Ahmad Bhat, Ayush Medical Officers, Section Officer in the Directorate of Ayush Bashir Ahmad, NAM J&K HMIS Manager Imran Khan and other officials.

During the meeting, Bhat presented an overview of the functioning of Ayush institutions, covering healthcare delivery, patient footfall, availability of medicines and progress under various departmental programmes.

Tikoo emphasised the need for effective implementation of the National Ayush Mission and the Ayush Health Management Information System (AHMIS) to strengthen monitoring, ensure accurate reporting and improve the delivery of healthcare services.

He stressed accountability, efficient service delivery and better coordination among Medical Officers and field functionaries, calling for sustained efforts to strengthen Ayush healthcare facilities in the district.

The review also covered the progress of departmental schemes and initiatives, with officials discussing the functioning of healthcare institutions and the delivery of services to patients.

Later, Tikoo visited the Ayush Unit at District Hospital Ganderbal and the Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Bamloora to assess the facilities available to patients.