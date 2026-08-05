Tight Security In Srinagar For Anniversary Of Abrogation Of Article 370

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Tight security arrangements were put in place in Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- on Wednesday to thwart protests by political parties on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, officials said.

The National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) have called for protests to mark the day when, in 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special position to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The officials said a heavy deployment of security forces has been made in the city, especially around the Lal Chowk City centre.

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They said as a precautionary measure, roads leading to the NC as well as the PDP headquarters here have been sealed.

Both the NC and the PDP have called for protests to mark the day.

PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday night led her party’s candle light vigil and a sit in outside the party headquarters to protest the Centre’s decision.

She called for restoration of J-K’s special status. (Agencies)