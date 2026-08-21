Chandigarh, Aug 21: Shops and markets remained shut at some places in Punjab on Friday morning while security was tightened at the Chandigarh-Mohali border points in the wake of a 'Punjab Bandh' call given by the Qaumi Insaf Morcha to press for the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners).

The call for the bandh has been given from 7 am to 2 pm.

Heavy police deployment has been made at many places in the state, including Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar, to maintain law and order.

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Chandigarh Police personnel, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deputed along the barricades put up at the Mohali-Chandigarh border points.

Supporters of the Qaumi Insaf Morcha parked their vehicles at several places, including Mohali and Patiala, to create blockades, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

Shops at several places, including Sangrur and Mohali, remained shut. However, medical shops remained open.

A federation of private schools has already announced a school holiday on Friday in the wake of the bandh call, while the Panjab University has rescheduled exams scheduled for the day.

Morcha leaders have sought support from every section of society, including traders, shopkeepers, commercial establishments, transporters and educational institutions, to make the bandh a success.

However, essential services such as medical emergencies, travel to airports, exams and wedding ceremonies have been allowed, the Morcha leaders said.

Several organisations, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit General) and Shiromani Akali Dal Waris Punjab De have extended their support to the bandh call.

Farmers' bodies like Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal) have also come out in support of the shutdown, while Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has urged people to make it a success.

The Morcha has been demanding parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, favouring a 10-day parole for Hawara so that he could meet his ailing mother.

Besides Hawara, the Morcha has been demanding the release of other 'Bandi Singhs', including Balwant Singh Rajoana and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar.

Rajoana is a convict in the 1995 assassination of Beant Singh, while Bhullar is serving a sentence in connection with a 1993 bomb blast case in Delhi.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has been holding a prolonged protest at Sector 52-53 in Chandigarh and the adjacent YPS Chowk in Mohali since January 7, 2023, as part of its campaign for the release of Sikh prisoners. (Agencies)