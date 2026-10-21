NEW DELHI, Oct 20: Actor Tiger Shroff's team released a statement and said the actor has not made any public statements, recorded videos, or authorised any commentary regarding the recent firing attack.

Assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police have yet to verify its authenticity.

Advertisement

Shroff's team released the statement on Instagram on Tuesday and said several social media pages and digital platforms have been circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos, and scripted narratives falsely attributed to the actor.

"We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments

It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos, and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised, and intended to mislead the public We do not endorse, support, or have any association with such content," read the note.

"We urge media outlets, digital platforms and social media pages to exercise responsibility, verify information before publishing, and refrain from creating or amplifying misinformation for engagement or monetary gain. Any individual or page found creating, promoting, or circulating such fabricated content will face appropriate legal action. We are taking cognisance of these instances and reserve the right to pursue all available legal remedies against those responsible. We request everyone to rely only on verified communication from Tiger Shroff and his official team," it added.

The three accused, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat, were picked up from a train in Kota in Rajasthan on Monday, a day after the firing at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Earlier on Monday, Rehan's father Raisuddin had told reporters that his son, a class 9 dropout, was earlier arrested in a case registered under the Arms Act and was out on bail.

He blamed his son's "friend circle" for the alleged involvement in the case registered a few months back.

Several celebrities, including Amaal Mallik, Shatrughan Sinha and Ranvir Shorey, went on to react to the attack. (PTI)