TIET institute turns 70; Punjab Governor presents medals at Convocation

Excelsior Correspondent

PATIALA, Nov 2: Marking its 70th anniversary, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) began its three-day Convocation 2026 here today.

Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT Chandigarh, was the chief guest.

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The convocation will see 3,359 graduands receive their degrees.

The first day was dedicated to doctoral degrees and medals.

The chief guest was received by Chancellor Dr. R. R. Vederah and joined the academic procession led by the Registrar. Vice Chancellor Prof. Padmakumar Nair, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Ajay Batish and Dr. A. Sivathanu Pillai, Member, Executive Council, were present on the dais.

The chief guest awarded PhD degrees to doctoral scholars and presented medals to medal winners across all programmes.

The Institute also conferred its Distinguished Alumnus Award on Vinod K. Luthra, Mechanical Engineering, Class of 1966, founder of Barrington Residential, a multifamily housing enterprise in Upstate New York, in 1981.

Addressing the graduands, Gulab Chand Kataria said, "There is only one tool with which we can win any battle in life - our mind and our education. If we are able to use our intellect and education in the right direction, that itself is true success. The true value of an institution lies in its ability to prepare students to face all kinds of challenges."

Dr R R Vederah, Chancellor, TIET, said, "Life is a marathon, not a 100-metre race. Don't worry about who is ahead of you at 100 metres - who finishes the marathon is the winner. Your degree tells the world what you have learned so far; it should never become a boundary around what you are willing to learn next. Do not become so occupied with making a great life that you forget to have a good one."

Prof. Padmakumar Nair, Vice Chancellor, TIET, said, "Your market value is not your human value, and your professional success is not the ultimate measure of a meaningful life. A career is not merely a ladder to climb; it is a structure we design, build, revise and sometimes partially dismantle. That is the architecture of ambition. The only full-time job in the world is to be human."

Degrees for the remaining programmes will be conferred in sessions on November 3 &4.