Ticket Checking Drive: Railways' Jammu Division Collects Rs 56.46 Lakh Fine In August

JAMMU, Sept 1: Jammu division of Northern Railway collected Rs 56.46 lakh in fines from passengers during a ticket-checking drive across the division in August, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said they detected 8,106 cases during the drive, which aimed to curb ticketless and irregular travel and raise passenger awareness about travelling with valid tickets.

According to officials, a total fine of Rs 56,46,615 was collected from passengers travelling without tickets, undertaking irregular journeys or carrying unbooked excess luggage.

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The checking was carried out throughout the month at major stations, including Jammu, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan, Kathua, Pathankot Cantt, Budgam and Srinagar, and various Mail, Express and special trains passing through the division.

Officials said the drive was not aimed merely at revenue generation but also at ensuring a safe, smooth and comfortable journey for passengers.

“Jammu Division is committed to maintaining passenger convenience and railway discipline. This is the result of the dedication and continuous efforts of our ticket checking staff,” senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal said.

“Our objective is not only to take punitive action but also to make passengers aware that they must take tickets before starting their journey. Such intensive ticket checking drives will continue regularly,” he said.

The division appealed to passengers to travel only with valid tickets and cooperate with railway authorities during ticket checks. (Agencies)