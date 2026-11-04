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Home / Latest News / Three Workers Hospitalised After Incident At Uri Phase-II Tunnel Project

Three Workers Hospitalised After Incident At Uri Phase-II Tunnel Project

Srinagar, Nov 4: Three workers were injured in an incident at the Uri Phase-II Tunnel Project in Jammu and Kashmir and were hospitalised, officials said on Wensday . The injured workers were identified as Abdul Karim Ganaie and Shukar Din,...

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Daily Excelsior
11:46 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, Nov 4: Three workers were injured in an incident at the Uri Phase-II Tunnel Project in Jammu and Kashmir and were hospitalised, officials said on Wensday .

The injured workers were identified as Abdul Karim Ganaie and Shukar Din, both residents of Garkote, and Chiez Ahmad Mugal, a resident of Bandi, they said.

The injured were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla, for treatment.

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Officials said all three workers were reportedly out of danger. However, one of them sustained a fracture and would require surgery.

Authorities have taken cognisance of the incident.(KNC)

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