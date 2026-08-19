Three Wanted Criminals Deported From Malaysia: Punjab Police

CHANDIGARH, Aug 19: Punjab Police has secured the deportation of three wanted operatives of the Davinder Bambiha gang from Malaysia with the assistance of central agencies, a top police officer said on Wednesday.

The deported accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jas Behbal, a resident of Faridkot, and Ajay Singh and Pawandeep Singh, residents of Sri Ganganagar, in Rajasthan, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

The three were arrested by Punjab Police at the IGI Airport in New Delhi upon their deportation to India from Malaysia and were subsequently brought to Punjab for further investigation.

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The DGP said all the three are key Malaysia-based operatives of the Davinder Bambiha gang, and wanted in multiple cases involving murder, extortion, explosives and a planned hand-grenade blast in Ludhiana with links to Pakistan's ISI.

Additional Director General of Police, Counter Intelligence, Amit Prasad said the deportation and arrest of these three fugitives is the culmination of a sustained intelligence-led operation, which continued for several months, during which the movements and activities of the fugitives were closely tracked.

The coordinated efforts ultimately led to their detention in Malaysia and deportation to India, he said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) OFTEC Ashish Choudhary said the accused Jaspreet alias Jas Behbal travelled to Malaysia in June 2019, where he came into contact with fugitive gangster through which he joined the Davinder Bambiha gang and gradually emerged as an important operative of the gang.

The accused has been formally arrested in connection with the 2025 murder case of Yadwinder Singh and driver of Jeewanjot Singh Chahal alias Jugnu, a former Panjab University Chandigarh leader, he said.

The IGP said accused Ajay Singh and Pawandeep Singh are also key operatives of the Bambiha gang, who had tasked their ground operatives to carrying out a hand-grenade blast in Ludhiana City in 2025.

However, Ludhiana Commissionerate Police averted the attack with the arrest of their two associates and had recovered one P86 Chinese hand grenade from their possession on October 27, 2025.

Punjab Police had set up an Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Choudhary, to expedite the extradition of foreign-based gangsters. (PTI)