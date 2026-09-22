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Home / Latest News / Three Rusted Mines Found In J&K's Poonch, Safely Destroyed

Three Rusted Mines Found In J&K's Poonch, Safely Destroyed

MENDHAR/JAMMU, Sept 22: Three rusted landmines were found and subsequently destroyed in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. The mines were recovered by army personnel while carrying out some work in Phagwari Gali area near border...

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Daily Excelsior
11:31 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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MENDHAR/JAMMU, Sept 22: Three rusted landmines were found and subsequently destroyed in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The mines were recovered by army personnel while carrying out some work in Phagwari Gali area near border village Dharana Basoni, the officials said.

They said the recovered explosive items were safely disposed by the bomb disposal team of the Army without causing any damage.

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As part of the counter-infiltration strategy, the army is using landmines to plug the possible infiltration routes and sometimes the explosive devices get dislocated due to rains.

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