Three Rebel AAP MLAs From Punjab Join BJP

New Delhi, Nov 2: In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, three of its leaders from the state, including Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and two other legislators, joined the BJP on Monday.

Earlier in the day, suspended AAP MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said he resigned as a legislator of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

In a post on Facebook, Singh -- the MLA from Amritsar North seat -- said he has sent his resignation to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

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Singh, along with Punjab MLAs Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, joined the BJP in the presence of senior leaders at its headquarters here.

His resignation from the Punjab Assembly came on the heels of two other AAP legislators -- Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanour in Patiala district -- resigning from the party on Sunday. (AGENCIES)