Three Publishers Arrested Over Books With 'Inappropriate Content' In J&K

Jammu, Jul 12: The counter intelligence unit in Jammu has arrested three publishers in connection with the ongoing investigation into a controversy surrounding certain books in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

This decision follows coordinated operations in both Jammu and Delhi.

The arrests are part of a broader investigation into the publication and distribution of books deemed to contain "highly inappropriate content." Investigators are scrutinising the publishers' roles in printing and distributing this material, officials stated.

On July 4, the counter intelligence unit registered an FIR under Sections 49 (abetment), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 152 (endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity, disharmony) and 353 ( publishing, or circulating false statements, rumours, or reports) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This action was taken after two books found in government libraries were reported to glorify separatist leaders.

The books in question are titled 'Personalities and Legends of J-K', authored by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena, and published by Jammu-based Oberoi Book Service. The second book, 'Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir', is authored by Sushant Giri and published by the Delhi-based Anurag Prakashan.

The three publishers arrested include Inderpaul from Oberoi Book Service and Amardeep Singh and Girish Arora from the Noida-based Dominant Publishers.

Previously, both Oberoi Book Service and Dominant Publishers had been blacklisted by the government. Counter-intelligence teams conducted raids on their premises on July 6.

Investigations are ongoing, and officials anticipate further arrests in the coming days, officials noted.

According to officials, 123 copies of one book were distributed to the Jammu, Ramban, and Udhampur districts, while 128 copies of the other book were sent to Jammu and Baramulla districts.

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha suspended eight officials from the School Education Department, dismissed a contractual staff member, and ordered an inquiry into the two controversial books that contained "highly inappropriate content."

The action followed objections raised by the BJP, Congress, and other political groups, who claimed that the books allegedly "glorified" separatism.

In an order, the School Education Department said the two books were withdrawn on July 3. (AGENCIES)