Three polio workers abducted during  vaccination campaign in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Nov 10: Three polio vaccination workers were abducted by unidentified armed men during an ongoing immunisation campaign in northwestern Pakistan, police said on Tuesday.

The gunmen took the three workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district to an undisclosed location after abducting them. The abducted workers were identified as Mir Janan, Ikram and Khanzala, police added.

The Tank district administration confirmed the abduction, saying that three polio workers had been taken away by unidentified armed men from the Sorghar area.

The latest incident comes amid a series of abductions and attacks targeting polio vaccination teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On November 2, four polio workers were abducted by unidentified armed men from Tank district's Sheikh Attar area, while two other vaccinators kidnapped from Azam Warsak in Lower South Waziristan were subsequently released.

On November 4, a polio campaign supervisor, Jalil Khan, was abducted from the Chapri area of Jamrud in Khyber district.

In a separate attack, in Mohmand district on November 3, two policemen escorting a polio vaccination team were killed, and another was injured by unidentified gunmen.

The recurring incidents have raised serious concerns over the security of frontline health workers engaged in the nationwide campaign to eradicate polio. (PTI)