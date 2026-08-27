Three Police Officers Transferred In Ladakh

Leh, Aug 27: The Ladakh Administration has ordered the transfer and posting of 3 police officers with immediate effect.

As per an order, Mohd Hussain (JKPS-2012), Deputy Director, Fire & Rescue Service, Ladakh, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), CID, Kargil.

Faraz Hussain Shah (JKPS-2012), DySP Security, Kargil, has been posted as DySP Headquarters, Kargil, replacing Anayatullah.

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Anayatullah, DySP Headquarters, Kargil, has been transferred and deputed as Deputy Director, Fire & Rescue Service, Ladakh, in his own pay and grade, replacing Mohd Hussain.

See Order Copy Click Here......