Srinagar, Jul 8: Three over-ground workers of terrorists were apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district with the help of Facial Recognition System (FRS) deployed for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, police said on Wednesday.

The FRS installed by Anantnag Police generated timely alerts regarding three suspicious individuals while they were passing through the Sarbal area, demonstrating the effectiveness of the advanced surveillance technology deployed for the yatra, a police spokesman said.

He said acting swiftly on the alerts, police personnel intercepted and verified the identities of the individuals.

During the verification process, all three were identified as Over Ground Workers (OGWs), the spokesman said.

Based on the intelligence generated through the FRS and subsequent verification, all three individuals were promptly apprehended by Anantnag Police for further legal proceedings, he said.

The successful detection highlights the crucial role of technology-driven policing in strengthening the security grid and ensuring a safe, secure, and incident-free yatra, the spokesman added. (Agencies)