Three OGWs Linked To Lashkar Facilitated Terrorists' Movement Across Rajouri-Reasi-Shopian: J&K Police

Jammu, Sep 18: Three arrested overground workers linked to the proscribed Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit remained active for several years and allegedly facilitated the movement of multiple terror groups from Rajouri-Reasi in Jammu region to south Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Friday.

Mohd Azam, Zakir Hussain and Mohd Mushtaq, all residents of Kot Charwal village in Rajouri, were arrested on September 14 following the unearthing of an overground worker (OGW) network allegedly operating as a logistical support module linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

A police spokesman said the investigation in the case found that the accused were active for the past several years and had allegedly provided shelter and logistical assistance to multiple terrorist groups and facilitated their movement across the Rajouri-Reasi districts and through the Pir Panjal region up to Shopian.

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Their alleged role in assisting, harbouring and facilitating the movement of terrorists, who were subsequently killed in an encounter at Chassana in Reasi district in 2023, has also emerged, he said.

While a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered at their disclosure from a forest adjoining their village immediately after their arrest, a pistol along with a magazine and ammunition, besides two Chinese grenades, were also recovered at their behest from their hideout on Thursday, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the accused besides working as guides to facilitate the movement of the terrorists are also suspected to have provided ground support to terrorists linked with multiple high-profile attacks in Rajouri district in the recent past.

The arms and explosives had been handed over to the accused for safe custody and their possible use in future attacks, the spokesman said.

He said the investigation was going on to expose the complete network, identify additional associates and ascertain the full extent of the accused person's involvement. (Agencies)