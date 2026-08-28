Three New NIA Courts Established As Govt Pushes Faster Disposal Of Anti-Terror Cases

NEW DELHI, Aug 28: In a major push towards disposal of anti-terror cases, the government, in consultation with concerned high courts, has established three new NIA special courts for Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar.

Exercising the powers conferred by Section 11 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), the Central Government, in consultation with the Chief Justices of the high courts of Rajasthan, Patna and Andhra Pradesh, designated the special courts in Jaipur, Patna and Visakhapatnam as special NIA courts, respectively.

These courts will be "exclusively for the trial" of the Scheduled Offences investigated by the National Investigation Agency, having state-wise jurisdiction for matters related to the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, a gazette notification issued by the Home Ministry said. (Agencies)