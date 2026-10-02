Three Missing After Car Skids Off Road, Falls Into River In Kargil

Kargil, Oct 2: A road accident was reported on the Zanskar road after an Alto car skidded off the road and fell into a river in the Zanskar area of Kargil district.

According to preliminary information, three persons are reported missing following the accident. A joint search and rescue operation has been launched by teams of the Ladakh Police, Army and local volunteers.

Rescue personnel are searching the river and surrounding areas to trace the missing persons. Further details regarding the identities of the occupants and the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.