Three Major Urban Development Projects Worth Nearly Rs 2700 Crore Approved In J&K

Srinagar, Sep 1: The Union Territory Level High Powered Steering Committee (UTHPSC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday approved three major urban development projects worth nearly Rs 2700 crore.

The projects identified by the Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) include TARANG (Tawi Area Regeneration and Green Growth) in Jammu, Walled City and Nigeen Lakefront Revitalisation in Srinagar, and KRIPA (Katra Revitalisation Through Integrated Pilgrimage Amenities) in Reasi are designed to combine public investment with market-linked financing and private participation to create modern, sustainable and economically vibrant urban spaces, an official spokesperson said.

"In a major step towards accelerating sustainable and investment-driven urban transformation in J&K, the UTHPSC, chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, has approved three major urban development projects with a cumulative base cost of Rs 2,692.58 crore under the Government of India's Urban Challenge Fund (UCF)," the official said.

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The approval marks a significant advancement in J-K's efforts to leverage the UCF framework for transformative urban infrastructure, while unlocking additional institutional, municipal and private capital for large-scale development, the spokesperson said.

With an estimated cost of Rs 1,567.91 crore, TARANG envisages comprehensive regeneration of the Tawi riverfront and the surrounding urban areas through a combination of public infrastructure and PPP-led commercial development.

The project has a funding structure comprising Rs 307.05 crore each from the Centre and the UT government, while Rs 953.81 crore is proposed to be mobilised through market and PPP financing.

The PPP component will facilitate development of a high-end residential group housing project, an upscale hotel, a modern retail mall and associated Left Bank road infrastructure.

The project also provides for extensive structural and river-protection work, including a diaphragm wall, embankment filling, retaining wall with anchor slabs and interceptor drainage infrastructure.

The Walled City and Nigeen Lakefront Revitalisation project, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,010 crore, seeks to rejuvenate Srinagar's historic urban core and unlock the economic potential of its lakefront areas in the interiors of the historical city.

Around Rs 300 crore will be deployed towards core public infrastructure and revitalisation of the historic city, while the PPP component will support development of a Hospitality Centre, Pokribal Lakefront and a premium five-star boutique hotel.

The KRIPA project in Reasi, estimated at Rs 113.90 crore, will focus on improving pilgrim amenities, mobility management and institutional infrastructure in Katra.

A major component is the Katra Gateway Centre, envisaged as a seven (5+2) floor mixed-use facility over half-an-acre site, with 1.39 lakh square feet of built-up area. It will include pilgrim dormitories with 480 beds across 36 dormitories, 35 guest rooms, retail outlets, a community dining hall and dedicated prayer spaces.

To address parking and traffic congestion, the project also provides for a multi-level car parking facility, EV charging infrastructure and dedicated bus bays near the Yatra Parchi Counter.

The project additionally provides Rs 15.25 crore for institutional remodelling, including modern commercial office spaces, retail kiosks and upgraded administrative facilities for the Municipal Committee, Katra.