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Home / Latest News / Three Live Grenades Unearthed During Pipeline Work In Baramulla Orchard

Three Live Grenades Unearthed During Pipeline Work In Baramulla Orchard

BARAMULLA, Nov 15: Three live, rusted hand grenades were recovered from an orchard at Durhama in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district during water pipeline replacement work on Sunday, officials said. An official said that the grenades, wrapped in a polythene bag,...

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Daily Excelsior
05:25 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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BARAMULLA, Nov 15: Three live, rusted hand grenades were recovered from an orchard at Durhama in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district during water pipeline replacement work on Sunday, officials said.

An official said that the grenades, wrapped in a polythene bag, were found during excavation work using a JCB machine for replacement of a water supply pipeline.

He said the grenades were recovered from a local orchard.

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The official said the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), Baramulla, had been called to the spot for necessary action.

Meanwhile, cognizance of the incident has been taken up. (KNO)

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