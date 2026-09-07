Three JSD Chief Engineers Transferred

JAMMU, Sept 7: The Jal Shakti Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of three Chief Engineers with immediate effect.

As per an order, Dev Raj Bhagat, currently posted at JKPDC, has been transferred and posted as Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC), Kashmir, while Showkat Hussain, Chief Engineer, I&FC, Kashmir, has been directed to swap his position with Dev Raj Bhagat.

The order further said that Rajeev Gupta, currently serving in JKPDC, has been transferred and posted as Chief Engineer, PHE, Kashmir.