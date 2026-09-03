Three J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service SOs Posted As Incharge Under Secretaries

JAMMU, Sept 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded sanction for placing 3 Section Officers (SOs) of the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service as Incharge Under Secretaries in their own pay and grade, with charge allowance as admissible under rules, for a period of 6 months or till the vacancies in the J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-I (Under Secretaries Cadre) are filled on a regular basis, whichever is earlier.

The officers are Bashir Ahmad Rather, Javeed Sidiq and Ravi Kumar.

See Order Copy Click Here.....